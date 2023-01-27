Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.92 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00402284 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.14 or 0.28237365 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00581351 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

