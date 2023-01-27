Critical Contrast: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 26.45% -78.11% 24.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.58 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.39 $34.37 million $6.89 1.67

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.