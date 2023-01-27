CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 15,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 18.13%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

