Credit Suisse Group Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $222.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $228.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a one year low of $205.08 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

