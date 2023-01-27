Credit Suisse Group Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.