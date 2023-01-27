Cowen Trims Calix (NYSE:CALX) Target Price to $78.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

NYSE:CALX opened at $56.50 on Friday. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

