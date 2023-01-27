Cowen Raises Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$35.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOS. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.87. 408,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,647. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.30. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.63.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

