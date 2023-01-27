Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Price Performance

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

