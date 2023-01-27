Cowa LLC Purchases New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.