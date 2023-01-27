Cowa LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.36 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

