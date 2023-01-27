Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.87 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

