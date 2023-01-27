Cowa LLC Invests $35,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2,680.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 195,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.