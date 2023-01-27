Cowa LLC Invests $30,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WEC opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
