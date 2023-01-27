Cowa LLC Invests $30,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

