Cowa LLC Acquires New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.