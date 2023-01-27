Cowa LLC Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,028 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

