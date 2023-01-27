County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of County Line Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

