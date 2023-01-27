County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
Shares of County Line Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
County Line Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on County Line Energy (CYLC)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.