Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.40. Country Garden shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

