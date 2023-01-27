Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of CTRYY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.