Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $3.76 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $199.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $13.14 or 0.00056967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00078431 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010713 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026084 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002080 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
