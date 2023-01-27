Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.63. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares changing hands.
Corvus Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.