Cormark Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.05.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at C$26.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.33.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at C$412,858.45. In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.