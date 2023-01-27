Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.