ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

