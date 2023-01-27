ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
See Also
