Conflux Price Reaches $0.0715 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $149.41 million and approximately $208.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 166.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,200.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00381445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00772405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00094999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00584638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00191277 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07552916 USD and is up 134.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $288,774,710.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

