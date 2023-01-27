Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Confluent Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

