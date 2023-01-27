Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.70 million-$168.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.52 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 3,316,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,827. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Confluent

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Confluent by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 341,996 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.