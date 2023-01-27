Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.70 million-$168.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.52 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 3,316,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,827. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Confluent by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 341,996 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
