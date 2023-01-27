Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

CFLT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

