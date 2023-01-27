Compound Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Compound has a market cap of $386.09 million and $40.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $53.13 or 0.00231948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00102571 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00057323 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00036252 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000403 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.16499413 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $25,393,796.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

