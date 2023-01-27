Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

