Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

