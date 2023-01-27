Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 10.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 426,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

