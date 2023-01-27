Commerce Bank Sells 5,309 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

