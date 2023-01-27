Commerce Bank Sells 270 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.87.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $443.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

