Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 411,287 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.40% of Hanesbrands worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,100,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 246,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 682,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HBI opened at $7.88 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

