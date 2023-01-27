Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.25% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 49.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 52.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

