Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 7.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

