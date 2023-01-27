Commerce Bank Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.