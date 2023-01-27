Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

