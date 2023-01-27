Commerce Bank Buys 25,609 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 581,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 199,953 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in CSX by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 2.9 %

CSX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.