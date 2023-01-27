Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

