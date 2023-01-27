Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 74,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.