Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

