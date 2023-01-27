Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,671,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,738. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.