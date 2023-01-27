CoinLoan (CLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,463.43

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00037882 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $17.04 million and $20,463.43 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00404019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,532.12 or 0.28359188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00586493 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars.

