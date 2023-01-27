CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $76.67 million and $4,584.27 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin's genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin's official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin's official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin's official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

