Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.26

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $55.57 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.78 or 0.01345464 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007775 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015320 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037929 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.37 or 0.01650088 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

