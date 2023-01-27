Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.2 %

CNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

