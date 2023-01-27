Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.
Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.2 %
CNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $88.21.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
