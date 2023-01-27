Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,959.01

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,959.01 ($24.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,910 ($23.65). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,928 ($23.87), with a volume of 434,949 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($34.05) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.19) to GBX 2,500 ($30.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,210 ($27.36).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,968.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,958.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($24.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,150.63). In the last three months, insiders bought 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,491.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

