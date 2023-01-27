Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.60. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 22,964 shares traded.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (COCSF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.