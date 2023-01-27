Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.97

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.97 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 72.51 ($0.90). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.89), with a volume of 6,452,059 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,458.00.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

